Violette Irene Johnson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violette Irene Johnson, age 70, of Niles, Ohio entered peacefully into eternal life with her family at her side on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on December 7, 1950 to Robert and Dorothy (Ennemoser) Haynie.

She married her husband, Phillip Paul Johnson, Sr., on July 18, 1978.

A homemaker, Violette attended Apostolic Lighthouse Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Fond memories of Violette will be cherished by her husband; three children, Phillip (Angie) Johnson, Jr., Michelle (Bryan) Channel and James (Lisa) Johnson; siblings, Robert Haynie, Sherry Polta and Elonda Haynie; 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; eight nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Mercy Health St. Joseph Medical Center for the compassionate care that they provided to Violette.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

