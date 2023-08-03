GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violeta C. Ronquillo passed away Thursday, July 27.

She was born and began blessing the world with her presence on August 21, 1942 in Metro Manila, Philippines. She immigrated to the USA in 1976 with her oldest daughter to join her husband.

She was a loving mother, aunt, godmother, grandmother, a devoted Roman Catholic and a dedicated first grade elementary school teacher, first in the Philippines and then later at St. Joseph School in Jersey City, New Jersey for 30 years, retiring in 2012. She was beloved by all of her students, inspiring many of them to become teachers themselves.

Violeta was like a beautiful flower and a ray of sunshine, with her youthful spirit and heart of gold. Aside from her love of teaching, she loved classical music as well as golden oldies from the 50s through 70s, playing the piano and other instruments by ear, cooking a variety of Filipino foods and spending time with her family, whom she supported endlessly. She also enjoyed little things like fresh flowers, stuffed animals, fluffy pillows, sparkly costume jewelry, sweet desserts and a gentle, cool breeze on a summer evening. Most of all, she enjoyed making anyone who came across her path feel special.

In 2021, she and her husband relocated from their home in Jersey City, New Jersey, where they lived for nearly 45 years, to Girard, Ohio to be with their youngest daughter and daughter-in-law. Here in Ohio, she made their house a home with her sweet presence, Filipino home cooking and her love for creating seasonal decorations – a carryover from her days as a teacher.

She is survived by her immediate and vast extended family. Her husband of 55 years, Romeo; her oldest daughter, Maria; her son-in-law, Steve; her grandson, Vinny; her youngest daughter, Annaliza; her daughter-in-law, Stevana; her older brother, Valentin, Jr.; sister-in-law, Caring; nieces, Grace and Carolyn; nephew, Richard; great-nieces, Rebecca and Olivia; great-nephews, Albert and William; her older sister, Amelia; nieces, Thet, Molly and Iris; nephew, James and countless other nephews and nieces in the Philippines and USA. She loved, and was loved by, them all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amparo Messina and Valentin Cruz and her siblings, Ven, Flor, Pepe and Azucena.

After ten weeks of battling lymphoma in and out of hospitals, she spent her last days at home, surrounded by her family, as she prepared for eternal rest.

“If we hold on together

I know our dreams will never die

Dreams see us through to forever

As high as souls can fly,

The clouds roll by for you and I.”

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

