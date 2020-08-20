Viola F. Wallace, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, August 10, 2020, Viola F. Wallace, age 97, of Columbiana passed into God’s care.

She was born in Saschata, Canada on December 7, 1922 to John and Charlotte Ellen (Wright) Campbell.

Viola is survived by her sons, Rob and Dennis Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Viola F Wallace, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: