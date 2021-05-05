Vincent M. Dinsio, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Vincent M Dinsio, Jr., age 73 of Austintown, passed away at home.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 4, 1948 to Vincent M. Dinsio, Sr. and Josephine (Stimolo) Dinsio.

Vincent proudly served his country with the United States Army.

