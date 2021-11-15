Victor S. Dunn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor S. Dunn, age 83, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021.

He was born in Cremia, Russia on April 28, 1938 to Stanislau Stuchko and Nina (Petrovich) Stuchko Dunn.



Victor had a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry and was a chemical engineer for most of his life.



He is survived by his siblings, Harvey (Yotetate) Dunn of Florida, Christine Applegate of New Springfield and Rick (Michele) Dunn of Youngstown and his nieces and nephews, Victoria Dunn, John Hill, Juanita Hill, John Souders, Julia Applegate, Emily Dunn and Nina Dunn.



A private family memorial will be held.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.