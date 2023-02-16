YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor James Deeds, age 61, sadly lost his battle with cancer on Friday, February 10, 2023.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 28, 1961, the son of Richard and Sarah Deeds.

Victor, affectionately known as Vic, Dad and Papa, was blessed with a large family that he loved and took care of in every way. He was a wonderful father to his children and a wonderful Papa to his grandchildren. His children feel blessed to have a father that raised them with love, patience, discipline and humility. He instilled important life lessons into the lives of his children and grandchildren. Victor was a caring and compassionate man and he loved and cherished every relationship he built. He was simply a phone call away to anyone that needed a friend and he touched so many lives throughout his journey in life.

In his free time, Vic enjoyed camping, fishing and he especially loved to ride his Harley. He was a creative and skilled man that loved to work with hands, he could build anything. If you asked him a question, he would always give you a straight answer. If you had a problem and you talked to him, you always left feeling better about things.

Victor was the true definition of a man. He wore many hats–father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. When you were in his presence you felt blessed. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but everything Victor stood for will live on in those he loved.

He is survived by his father, Richard Deeds; daughter, Annastasha (John) Pesa ; sons, Jonathan C. Deeds, Ronald Deeds Michael and Edwin Wyant, Jr.; grandchildren, Aria, Xavior, Adalyn, Chelsiegh Morgayne, Keagyn, Domenico, Kameron, Jaxson, Tessa Lamb; sisters, Cheryl (Brian) Enyeart, Beth Deeds; brother, Richard Deeds; nieces and nephews, Robert “Bobby”, Samantha “Nina”, Jessica “Jessi-caca”, Angel, Chrissy, Amanda, as well as their children.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Deeds, daughters, Amy and Sarah, sister, Sally Deeds and his beloved dog, Chunk.

A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Evangelical Presbyterian Church located at 2432 S. Raccoon Road Youngstown, OH 44515

As he rides into the sunset, may he rest in peace and enjoy the never ending journey into the afterlife.

We love you dad.

