Veronica “Bern” Jane Allen, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Veronica Jane Allen, age 34, passed away.

She was born in Youngstown on March 28, 1986.

Veronica is survived by her beloved boys, Izic and Jayden McClellan; her Mom and Dad, Paula and James Fields of Struthers; her father, Randy (Jennifer) Allen of West Virginia; siblings, Lisa (Michael) Price of Michigan, Randi (Michael Wakefield) Fields of Struthers, Tim (Nikki) Allen of West Virginia and Michelle (Butch) King of Struthers; grandmothers, Vesta Putnam of Brookfield, Christie Perine of West Virginia and her boy’s great-grandmother, “Grandma Mac” of Pennsylvania as well as nieces and nephews.

Veronica was a 2004 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Viewing and visitation with the family is anticipated for Wednesday evening, April 1, 2001 at Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Please check back for finalization of Calling Hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Veronica “Bern” Jane Allen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.