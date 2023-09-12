LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vance Adams, 77, passed away peacefully at Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem, Ohio, early Sunday morning, September 10, 2023.

He was born December 6, 1945, in Salem Ohio, the son of the late Charles Adams and Maxine Neal Adams.

First with his parents and later his bride and son, Vance made his home in Lisbon, Ohio, throughout his lifetime.

Vance graduated from David Anderson High School of Lisbon in 1963.

He married Judy Kapp, his wife of 58 years, on February 20, 1965. Together they have one son, Todd.

Vance was baptized August 9, 1968 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and became loved for his service in the Lisbon Congregation, both in his public ministry and as an elder.

Vance always loved Chrysler products, especially the famed Hemi motors.

He was known in the Lisbon community for the past 44 years as the owner of Frontiers Unlimited, an outdoor gear store.

Funeral arrangements are not yet finalized.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

