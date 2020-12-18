Valerie A. Collier, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Valerie A. Collier, 62, passed away early Friday morning, December 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a lifelong illness.

She was born September 21, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Anthony and the late Sylvia (McElroy) Traylor.

Valerie was a member of the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Campbell, Ohio. She publicly dedicated her life to Jehovah on December 11, 1988.

She deeply cherished the hope for the future that the Bible gives us. For Valerie, it meant she could look forward to fully enjoying the life that she could only previously dream of as she dealt with her chronic illness. Sharing Bible truths with others was something that was very important to her and it was obvious that she enjoyed it very much.

Valerie made sure to never leave anyone out when greeting a group with her signature smile. She had a way of making those around her feel that they were getting her undivided attention and even though she was mostly a quiet person, when she shared her viewpoint with others, she did it with personality, grace and wit.

Her memory will be cherished by her husband, Michael E. Collier, whom she married on December 28, 1996; three children, Brandon, Jocelyn and Wesley Collier; her brother, Anthony (Benita) Traylor; her sisters, Tammy (Earl) Johnson and LaTeeshia Traylor; her niece, nephews, family, as well as, many friends. Valerie also had a special bond with her cousin, Linda Ware Smith.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services will be handled via Zoom on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

The family would love to express their love and appreciation for all of the support given to the family.

