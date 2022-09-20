YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, Valeria Robles Morales, age 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away away at home.

She was born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on October 10, 1997, to Lemuel Robles Rosa of Puerto Rico and Mildred Ivette Morales Vega of Youngstown.

Besides her parents, Valeria is also survived by her siblings, Lizbeth Curbelo Morales of Youngstown, Jennifer Curbelo Morales of Puerto Rico, Edgardo Curbelo of Boardman, Elvia Linnett Robles Rosa of Youngstown; grandparents, Jorge Morales Fuertez, Ana Luz Vega Garcia; nieces and nephews, Lizjoanie Cruz Curbelo, Leanliz Cruz Curbelo, Jamiliz Cruz Curbelo, Jevanny Dennisa Sanchez Curbelo, Nowal Jasnnier Roman Curbelo, Keyliannis Curbelo Rivera, Isabelys Miracle Lee Curbelo Cruz, Jordani Enoc Curbelo Ramos and Jeremia Noah Mejias Robles.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Valeria Robles Morales, please visit our floral store.