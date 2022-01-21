NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, January 16, 2022, Tyrese Jordan Dwayne Austin, loving son, grandson, brother and cousin, passed away at home from Neurofibromatosis and a newly diagnosed cancer. He left this world too soon at age 22.

Tyrese was born June 6, 1999 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, where he resided his entire life.

He graduated from New Castle High School in 2018.

Tyrese was a God-fearing young man who loved Jesus, his family and many friends. He is remembered for his ability to make others laugh, his luscious eyelashes and his million-dollar smile. He was a peace maker. Known as “T-Sizzle” in high school, he was a team manager for Ne-Ca-Hi football and basketball teams. A prized possession was his 2018 Basketball Championship ring. He was proud to be a ‘Cane. Despite his many health challenges Tyrese befriended and encouraged his classmates and kept them laughing with his wit and likable personality.

Tyrese is survived by his mother, Faye Kirkpatrick Patterson; stepfather, Sean Pritchett; father, Robert Austin, Sr.; brother, Robert Austin, Jr.; sisters, Mykala Austin and Marissa Austin; maternal grandparents, James and Patricia Schooley; uncles, Chad Kirkpatrick, Vincent Austin and Marcus Austin; aunts, Portia Harris and Jennifer Austin and many cousins, great-uncles, great-aunts and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gregory Kirkpatrick and paternal grandmother, Janet Austin.

Tyrese will be forever loved and missed but never forgotten by his family and friends whose lives he touched. His family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

