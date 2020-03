HURON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Travis Nathan Liszewski, age 39, of Huron, Ohio passed away.

He was born in Conneaut, Ohio, on August 2, 1980 to James Edward and Terri (Morris) Rivers.

