YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy (Sarrach) Miller, 65, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Liberty Healthcare Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tracy was born on March 23, 1958, a daughter of Edwin and Clara Sarrach.

She attended Liberty High School and was a 1976 graduate.

She was a dental assistant for Dr. Rose and Dr. Wagman for many years and later worked for Miller’s Towing along with her husband, Bill.

Besides her work, she loved to cook and host family dinners, especially Christmas Eve. She also enjoyed going to car shows to show off her 1968 Cadillac, “Blue Suede Shoes” and going to the casino. She made the best clothespin cookies and cheesecake, loved Elvis Presley and spending time with her family and friends.

Tracy was a member of the American Legion and IFH in Girard.

Her greatest loves were her three granddaughters. Her greatest love and loss was her beloved daughter, Brittany Anne.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Bill Miller; granddaughters, Elaine, Korial and Cataleigha; siblings, Edwin (Karen) Sarrach and Becky Waltz. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved dog, Shelby.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Keith and Jamey and her beloved daughter, Brittany Anne.

The family would like to thank Liberty Healthcare Center and Hospice of the Valley for their compassion and care for our loved one.

Tracy will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

“Do everything in love” – I Corinthians 16:14

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at New Life Luthern Church located at 1181 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505 with Pastor Chelsea Spencer. A memorial luncheon will follow the service.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc..

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tracy (Sarrach) Miller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.