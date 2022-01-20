POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Tracy Renae Ozenghar, age 47, passed away at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on June 7, 1974 in Clinton, Iowa to Ralph and Gloria (Mussmann) Rannfeldt.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Donald; children, Dalton Ashworth and Kylie Ozenghar, both of Poland, Ohio; father, Ralph (Cheryl) Rannfeldt of Illinois; mother, Gloria (Bob Ganser) Rannfeldt of Illinois and brother, Brian (Annebelle) Rannfeldt of Illinois.



Viewing and visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.



Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.