Tommy L. Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tommy L. Thomas, 64, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center, surrounded by family. God has called him home and he has finally found his peace.

He is survived by his only child, LeeAnn R. Groves; son-in-law, Tim; granddaughter, as well as, his three siblings, Cheryl Johnston (Dave), Donna Rae Thomas, Ralph (Debbie)Thomas, with many nieces and nephews.

Cheryl Mossack Thomas was his wife of over 20 years and continued to be a beloved friend.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, Ralph and Donna Thomas, as well as, his sister, Candice.

Tommy lived in the Youngstown area all his life and graduated from Boardman High School.

His life-long joy was music and he loved playing the drums since he was a teenager. He had an avid love for cars and spent his younger years fixing them up as a hobby. He drove truck for nearly 20 years and detailed cars for his latter career days, at one time owning his own auto detail shop.

He loved the Lord and played the drums for several churches over the years, adding his rock-and-roll touches the beats.

A “Celebration of Life” dinner will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 5425 Clarkins Drive, Austintown, OH 44515, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions can be made to his daughter to help cover the costs of his final arrangements.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.

