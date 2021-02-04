Todd A. Mills, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Mills, 61, went on his greatest adventure on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

He was the oldest of three children to his late parents, Jack and Lavonia (May) Mills, of New Springfield, whom he greatly loved and respected.

Todd was a 1978 graduate of Springfield Local High School and received his teaching degree from Anderson University.

He taught in Ponca City, Oklahoma, for six years before returning to Ohio to teach for Youngstown City Schools beside his wife, Cerise, until he retired. Todd’s students were his passion. Countless students will always fondly remember Mr. Mills.

His faith was not just something he talked about but something Todd lived every day. He grew up in the New Springfield Church of God and was an active member throughout his lifetime. Todd served God on mission trips all over the world. He was a deep thinker who not only loved to ponder the scriptures but also discuss the ways of God with others. Even in his last few months, Todd was sharing the love of Christ with his doctors, nurses and anyone who entered his hospital room. He was a true man of God.

Todd loved his family and his friends and he seemed to know everybody. When you met Todd, it wouldn’t be long before he made a connection between people that you both knew. He had a gift of putting people at ease and listening to their stories.

After marrying his childhood friend, Cerise (Cherry) Best, they established the Mills Farm and have spent years opening their home to their family, friends and anyone in need.

Todd was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife, Cerise; children, Mamie (Brad) Diemer, Jacob Mills, Victor Mills, Maisy Mills and Kellee Falk (Tony Cortez); grandchildren, Logan, Joy and Vera Diemer and Alayna Falk-Cortez; sister, Victoria (Joseph) Hasenohr; brother, James (Rhonda) Mills; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Alexandra) Hasenohr, Rachel Hasenohr, Luke McComas, Aaron McComas, Meghan Mills and Emma Mills, as well as many treasured friends and neighbors.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Todd A Mills, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.