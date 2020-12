AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - On Thursday, December 24, 2020, our beloved father and grandfather, Robert (Bob) M. Kurian, Sr., 89, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at his home of natural causes. His daughter, Patricia A. Esau and his granddaughters, Carrie Rarick and Nichole Danko, were by his side.

Bob was born on January 30, 1931, in Campbell, Ohio, to Michael and Helen (Grisa) Kurian.