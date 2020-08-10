Tina Ann (McCleary) Kayser, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Tina Ann (McCleary) Kayser, age 53, passed away.

She was born in Clarion, Pennsylvania on November 9, 1966 to John Edgar and Marjorie Ann (Clinger) McCleary.

Besides her father, Tina is also survived by her husband, Keith Kayser; daughter, Johnna Perrino; sister, Tracy and other family members.

Tina was preceded in death by her mother.

Full obituary will appear seen soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

