WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Shawn Park, 53, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 after a six-year battle with cancer at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on May 14, 1969 to Kenneth and Dolores (Seminsky) Park.

Tim graduated from Champion High School in 1987.

After graduation, he served in the military with the USMC (1987-1993), U.S. Navy (2000-2005) and U.S. Army (2005-2018), which included overseas combat zones for various military conflicts.

He met his wife, Lindsay, in 2001 while both were serving in the Navy, and were married in 2002 after a brief courtship.

Tim’s favorite things to do were practicing martial arts, fitness, collecting and reading books and most of all, spending time with family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lindsay; children, Stella, Sara and Simon; mother, Dolores Jane Park of Vermont; siblings, Tami (Dave) Erisky of Youngstown, Ohio, Kenneth (Rya) Park of Vermont and Holly (Brian) Paridon of Niles, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kristine and Jeffrey Riecke of Washington and sisters-in-law, Alison Riecke and Liv Riecke of Washington.

In addition to his father, Tim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethel and Frank Seminsky and three beloved pets that were taken too soon, Duncan, Precious and Bob.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 17 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.