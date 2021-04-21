Timothy John Walsh, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 8:49am, Timothy John Walsh, age 67, of Niles, Ohio at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

Timothy was born April 8, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of the late Patrick Joseph and Beverly (Glazzard) Walsh and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and served in the United States Marine Corp.

Timothy was a truck driver for GSI transportation, retiring in 2004.

He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan, enjoyed watching western on television. Tim’s favorite holiday was Christmas but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. According to his family, Timothy was a very ornery, stubborn and really enjoyed picking on people.



He leaves his children, Tina (Brian) Begg of Mineral Ridge, Timothy Walsh II of Niles, Richard (Charlene Richards) Walsh of Florida, Phillip Walsh of Youngstown; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bryan Martin) Reese of Boardman, Nicholas Shank of Warren, Brian Begg II, Alexander Begg, MachKenzie Begg all of Mineral Ridge, Laila Walsh, Sabrina Stevens and Phillip Walsh, II all of Youngstown; three great-grandchildren, Dominic Reese and Ezekiel Martin of Boardman and Angelo Baker of Mineral Ridge; several nieces and nephews, including his favorite niece, Ramona Kalhoun.



Besides his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Walsh, Dennis Walsh, Michael Walsh, Gerald Walsh, Karen Horr.

Viewing and visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave., Austintown, OH 44515.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.