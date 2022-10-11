WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Ray Johnson, age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

He was born on October 20, 1959 to the late Ray and Phyliss (Stone) Johnson.



Thomas worked for several different companies as a commercial hauling driver.

He enjoyed what he did for a living. While at work, he was able to enjoy the different scenery and watching the changing of all the seasons. Thomas often spent time outdoors and in the summer time, you could find him mowing the grass on his riding lawn mower. He especially loved the warm weather in the summer months.



Thomas loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren, who equally adored being with him. He was a person who always saw the good in others and he would help anyone in need. Thomas will be deeply missed by all those that he’s left behind. Our hearts are broken by this unexpected loss.



He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Johnson form Girard, Ohio, Crystal Clauss from Champion, Ohio; son, Brian Strickland from Newton Falls, Ohio; grandchildren, Carter and Rylee Cunningham, Zachary Johnson, KP Clauss, Junior and Matthew Strickland; siblings, Peggy Davis, Pam Lent, Joyce Blagaich.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Phyliss Johnson, his sister, Susie, brother, Keith Johnson and son, TJ Johnson.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

