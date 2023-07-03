NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Cummins III, 54, of New Castle passed away the morning of Saturday, June 24, 2023, at home.

He was born March 28, 1969, in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Thomas was the son of the late Thomas L. Cummins II and Mary Cummins.

Thomas had worked as a welder for Kasgro Rail Corporation for over two decades. He was also the founder of his own home remodeling and landscaping business. Thomas was an avid sports enthusiast who enjoyed golfing and following The Chicago Bears.

Thomas was married in June of 1995 and recently celebrated twenty-eight years of marriage. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Thomas’s greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Dawn Cummins, his three children, Samantha Johnson (Joshua), Jared Cummins, and Alexis Cummins, four grandchildren; five brothers; one sister and his mother.

Honoring his wishes, the services were private.

