Thomas Landers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Landers, died Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born to John and Margaret (Teachout) Landers on March 31, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio and lived in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, for the last thirty years.

A 1966 graduate of Rayen High School, he served in Vietnam where he earned a Bronze Service Star and an Army Commendation Medal for Valor.

Tom worked for the Youngstown Northern Railroad and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Photography was a hobby and an occupation for Tom. Several of his photographs were published in the book, Unlikely Warrior: Memoirs of a Vietnam Combat Medic. His photographs were shown at the Stambaugh Auditorium Art Show.

Thomas will be missed by his brothers, Michael (Itala), Joseph (Linda), Philip (Maryann) and Gerard; a niece and seven nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Jr.

The family welcomes donations in Tom’s memory to Boys and Girls Club Along Allegheny, 511 Hill Street, Emlenton, Pennsylvania, 16373.

