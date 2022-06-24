YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas John Sheridan, age 78, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

He was born on June 10, 1944, in Mars, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Doris Sheridan.

Thomas graduated from Jackson-Milton High School.

He worked in the maintenance department and was also a driver for The Tamarkin Company.

He was the president of Nicotine Anonymous and was very proud to be involved with the organization.

Thomas was a talented mechanic who enjoyed working on cars. He also like to travel when he had free time.

He leaves behind two sons, Christopher Kipp Sheridan of Eighty Four, Pennsylvania and Bradley Thomas (Lenore) Sheridan of Girard, Ohio and four grandchildren, Kasey Sheridan of Cleveland, Ohio, Ian Sheridan of Girard, Ohio, Aeryn Sheridan of Lisbon, Ohio and Bryan Morgan of Austintown, Ohio. He also was a loving stepgrandfather to a host of grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Doris Sheridan; his sister Sue Pasquale and his companion, Maryann “Ruby” Lewis.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 26 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.