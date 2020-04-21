Thomas J. Clark III, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, April 17, 2020, Thomas J. Clark III, age 71, of Austintown, passed away at home with his wife, Barbara, at his side.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on December 13, 1948 to Thomas J., Jr. and Edna J. (Usselton) Clark.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Barbara Gray (Womble) Clark and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 22, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.