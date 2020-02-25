Thomas Harold Humphreys, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Thomas Harold Humphreys, age 80, passed away and went to his heavenly home.

He was born in Youngstown, on July 10, 1939 to Harold and Virginia (Kanz) Humphreys.

Thomas was an avid car collector.

He is survived by his children, Fred Anderson of Jacksonville, Florida, Greg Anderson of Boardman, Tim Humphreys of Youngstown, Dianne Lynn Humphreys of Port St Lucie, Florida and Stacy (John) Kelty of Youngstown; grandchildren, Fred (Leanne) Anderson, Jr., Jim (Melissa) Anderson, Tiffany, Trenton, Spencer, Maci, Natalie Humphreys, Cameron and Kayla Kelty; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Montella of Campbell and nephews, Steve Montella of Columbiana and Joe Montella of Campbell.

Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Scott Humphreys and a brother-in-law, Joseph “Sonny” Montella.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

