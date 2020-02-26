Thomas Harold Humphreys, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 23, 2020, Thomas Harold Humphreys, age 80, passed away and went to his heavenly home.

He was born in Youngstown, on September 10,1939 to Harold and Virginia (Kanz) Humphreys.



Thomas was an avid car collector.



He is survived by his beloved wife of thirty years, Miranda “Peppy” (Gilmore) Humphreys; children, Fred Anderson of Jacksonville, Florida, Greg Anderson of Boardman, Tim Humphreys of Youngstown, Dianne Lynn Humphreys of Port St Lucy, Florida, Stacy (John) Kelty of Youngstown; grandchildren, Fred (Leanne) Anderson Jr, Jim (Melissa) Anderson, Tiffany, Trenton, Spencer, Maci, Natalie Humphreys, Cameron and Kayla Kelty; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Montella of Campbell; nephews, Steve Montella of Columbiana, Joe Montella of Campbell.



Besides his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Scott Humphreys; brother-in-law, Joseph “Sonny” Montella.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.