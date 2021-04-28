Thomas George Shaw, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, April 22, 2021, Thomas George Shaw, age 77, of Cortland, passed away at Briarfield Manor.

He was born in Tarentum, Pennsylvania on April 27, 1943 to Joseph and Cora (Gohn) Shaw.

Tom proudly served his country with the United States Army from 1966-1968 and fought in the Vietnam War.

He worked in the steel mill industry and also drove a wheelchair van for Medstar Ambulance.

Tom is survived by his children, Kimberly (James) Odum of Cortland, Jodi (Todd) Markovich of Niles and Heidi (Dave) Peterson of Howland; grandchildren, Cora (Chris) Radney, Brandon (Kristan) Rowland, Janel Decker, Bethany Shaw, Frank Viera, Jacob Peterson, Jerry Markovich, Sazah Markovich and Christopher Markovich; great-grandchildren, Zariah Ford, Zion Ford, Zane Ford, Dixon Rowland, Jesse Rowland, Oliver Decker and Levi Odum and sisters, Peggy and Charlotte, of Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Vrecnar) Shaw (07/1993); grandchild, Thomas Gerald Shaw (01/1997); son-in-law, Todd Markovich (11/2020) and several siblings.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas G. Shaw, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.