AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Thomas Francis Lyden, Jr., age 65, of Austintown, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

He was born in Youngstown on October 31, 1954 to Thomas and Mary Alice (McNally) Lyden.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

