Thomas F. McCale II, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 25, 2019, Thomas F McCale II, age 87, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away.

He was born in Girard, Ohio on March 13, 1932, to Thomas and Florence (Tillery) McCale.



Thomas was a press operator at Youngstown Steel Door for 39 years and a proud Army veteran.

He was known for his love of fishing, locally famous for his long neighborhood walks and an active member of Youngstown’s AA community.

He will be greatly missed.



Thomas is survived by Patricia (Malarich) McCale, whom he married in July 1987; a son, Thomas McCale III (Vicky); daughter, Debbie McCale; stepdaughter, Tammie Malarich; two brothers, Roy (Kathy) McCale and William (Linda) McCale and a granddaughter, Jaymi McCale.



He was preceded in death by his siblings, Judith Rulick, Robert McCale and Larry McCale and two nephews.



Family to receive friends on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., until the time of memorial service, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

