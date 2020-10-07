Thomas Edward Branco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Thomas Edward Branco, age 70, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home with his son at his side.

He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on August 6, 1950 to Henry and Margaret Branco.

Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army and reach full military retirement holding the rack of Sergeant 1st Class.

He will be laid to rest in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery next to his wife, Heidi Marie (Rabe) Branco, will full military honors.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Edward Branco, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: