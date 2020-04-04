Breaking News
Thomas C. Layman, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

April 1, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In Madison Health Care Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Thomas C. Layman, age 72, passed peacefully after multiple illnesses. 

He was born on February 19, 1948 in Pursglove, West Virginia to Grant Decatur and Wilma Maxine (Nethken) Layman.

Besides is mother, age 96, Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Layman of Virginia, sibling and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc.  Share memories and send condes by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

