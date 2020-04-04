Thomas C. Layman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In Madison Health Care Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Thomas C. Layman, age 72, passed peacefully after multiple illnesses.

He was born on February 19, 1948 in Pursglove, West Virginia to Grant Decatur and Wilma Maxine (Nethken) Layman.

Besides is mother, age 96, Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas Layman of Virginia, sibling and other family members.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condes by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas C Layman, please visit our floral store.