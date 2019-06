NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, June 10, 2019, Thomas Brian Tabor, age 49, of New Springfield, Ohio passed unexpectedly.

He was born in Youngstown, OH on October 31, 1969 to Thomas and Bette Jean (Patterson) Tabor.

Thomas is survived by his two daughters, mother and siblings.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go www.cremateohio.com.