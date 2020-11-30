Thomas Bates, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Bates of Canfield, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 21 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth’s Boardman surrounded by his family.

He was born October 4, 1960 at St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown to Richard W. and Elizabeth J. (Hanlon) Bates.

He is preceded in death by his father; brother-in-law, Larry Keener and nephew, Larry T. Keener.

He leaves behind his wife, Daisy Bates (Wagoner) of Canfield and two daughters, Alexis Bates of Wilmington, North Carolina and Krystal Bates of Struthers. He is also survived by his mother; four sisters, Barbara Keener of Strongsville, Hallie Evans (Paul) of Atwater, MaryEllen Fiehler (Jerry) of Washingtonville and Elizabeth Menhart (Paul) of Canfield; one brother, Richard R. Bates (Cindy Lawrence) of Youngstown and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces.

Thomas is a graduate of Canfield High School.

He proudly served in the United States Navy for seven years from 1981-1988.

He has been working maintenance at Trivium Packaging for the past 16 years.

He was known for his humor and ability to make everyone in a room laugh. In his down time he enjoyed fishing, reading, watching the Cleveland Browns and Indians play, spending time at the Eagles Club in Austintown, cuddling with his cat buddy, Abu and traveling with his wife and daughters, especially to the beach.

Tom will be truly missed.

A life celebration will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas Allen Bates, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.