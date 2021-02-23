Thomas Anthony Andres, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “TA” Anthony Andres, Jr. of Boardman, Ohio passed away at his home on Sunday, February 14, 2021 surrounded by family after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on September 11, 1954 to Thomas and Rosemont Andres of Niles, Ohio.

Tom was a standout football and basketball player for Niles McKinley and would go on to receive a scholarship to play football for Purdue University. During his four years as a Boilermaker, he dominated the field as a free safety, earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and met his lifelong friend and future brother-in-law, David Guthrie.

After college, Tom met Sandy Conti and were later married on September 4, 1982. In 1983, they welcomed their son, Thomas Anthony and in 1989, their daughter, Brittany Marie.

Tom started his career in the beer and wine industry and after 30 years he transitioned to being a pit boss at Mountaineer Casino.

He enjoyed golfing, Buckeyes football, anything Sandy cooked and in his later years, spending time with his grandchildren. A devoted and loving husband and father, Tom lived for his children, to whom he was both a mentor and best friend.

Tom is survived by his cherished wife, Sandy Andres; his son, Thomas (Tiffany) Andres III and their son, Thomas Anthony Andres IV; his daughter, Brittany (Tony) Cabuno and their children, Nicholas, Dante, Adison and Lillian; his sister, Charlene (David) Guthrie; his loving in-laws, Debbie (Jim) Bertrando, Frank (Liz) Conti, Gary (Marcy) Conti and Cindy (John) Delsander and many nieces and nephews whom he loved and affectionately called him “Uncle Tom.”

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, 764 Fifth Street, Struthers, OH 44471 when friends and family may come to pay their respects. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will apply and guests, whose health allows, should wear a mask. Please avoid lingering after seeing the family for everyone’s safety.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.