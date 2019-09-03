Theresa Lynn Vrancic, Lordstown, Ohio – Obituary

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Lynn Vrancic, age 62, a longtime resident of Lordstown, Ohio died of cancer on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Mercy Health Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.



Terri is survived by her daughter, Shannon Ellis of Warren; her son, Robert (Jamie) Tucker of Stow; grandson, Jake Ellis; granddaughters, Marybeth Ellis, Riley Orr, Adriana Tucker and Aubree Tucker; sisters, Becky Hilles and Wendy Nail; brother, James Allender and boyfriend, John Prokop.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Katherine Allender; her father, William Allender and her grandsons, Josh and Daniel Ellis.



Terri was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 18, 1957 to William and Katherine Allender.

She graduated from Choffin Career Center with a degree in nursing and spent most her professional career caring for those in need at various nursing homes throughout the valley and as a home health nurse.

Terri was a great family lady; as well as, a loving mother and grandmother who also loved her cats, friends and neighbors. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

