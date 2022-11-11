NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 7, 2022, Thelma Collins, age 75 of Niles, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Olive Hill, Kentucky on January 29, 1947, one of seven children born to Holly and Baline (Roe) Henderson. Her siblings are Orville, Arthur, Eileen, Ann, Willis and Wanda.

Thelma is survived by her children, Joyce (Brian) Walters of Champion, Valorie (Aaron) Porter of Newton Falls and Matthew (Cindy) Collins of Kentucky; grandchildren, Tommy Walters of Warren, Chris (April) Walters of Columbus, Joel Walters of Champion, Justin (Stephanie) Clark of Warren, Garrett Clark of Boardman, Alyssa Clark of Warren, John Landis of Austintown, Arren Landis of Boardman, Tabitha Flight of Warren, Tiffany Bogunia of Youngstown, Madison Collins, and Matthew J. Collins both of Kentucky; great-grandchildren, Leah, Gianah, Tyler, Miah and Oliver.

God was Thelma’s number one love and she fashioned her love of children after God’s love for them. Therefore, her life revolved around God, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thelma was the pinnacle of the Collins’ family and she worked hard to achieve their happiness and success. Their lives were greatly enriched by Thelma’s love and devotion.

