Terry Lee Slater, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Slater, age 70, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on July 5, 1951 to Jack and Loretta (Settle) Slater.

He leaves to survive him his five children, Pamela (Jerry) Pierson of Newton Falls, John Slater of Newton Falls, Elizabeth Slater of Niles, Matthew Slater of Cleveland and Mark Slater of Niles; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Loretta Slater and brothers, Jack, Frank and Doug Slater.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

