Terry “Big Redd” Joseph Bucklew, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 4, 2021, Terry “Big Redd” Joseph Bucklew, age 36, of Youngstown, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown.

He was born in Youngstown on April 24, 1985 to James Solomon and Kimberly Ann (Raggozine) Bucklew.

Terry was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Though not married, his heart belonged to one, Courtney J. Bush.

He spent twenty five plus years working in the valley, most of which was spent cooking at Rachel’s Westchester in Austintown, or working alongside of his cousin, Gayle Hilton as a contractor.

Terry loved being a dad. He was a man’s man and enjoyed the outdoors. Terry was always the first to go out and get a bonfire going, claiming some supernatural power that resided in his beard allowed him to start the perfect fire, with nothing more than a few strands. He was a die-hard Steelers fan and an avid member of The Fathers Coalition of Youngstown. Always with a positive outlook and a kind word, Terry would try and make the best out of any situation and would go out of his way to get a laugh out of you, even at his own expense.

Terry is survived by his mother, Kimberly (David Kirby); daughter, Keira Bucklew; girlfriend, Courtney Bush; siblings, James (Dawn Kloos) Bucklew, Dawna (Christopher Cline) Bucklew; nieces and nephews, Niccolette, Sonny Bucklew, Melody Brajer, Mya Smiley, T J Kloos, “Nani” Dani Kloos, Coltan Ethan Kloos, Aaron Bord; his dog and best friend, the “late” Duke.

There will be a memorial dinner/celebration of life at his mother’s house 2402 Chaney Circle Youngstown, OH 44509 on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

