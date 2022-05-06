YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Jean (Brenner) Tobin, age 67, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Terri was born on October 1, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Herbert and Marilyn (Van Fossan) Brenner.

She was a Boardman High School graduate.

She worked for Bearing Distributors of Youngstown as a secretary and inside sales representative.

Terri is survived by her two sons, Jason Tobin of Youngstown, Ohio and Patrick Tobin of Youngtown, Ohio; two grandsons, Charles and James and her siblings, David (Marilyn) Brenner of Canfield, Ohio, Randee (Bill) O’Horo of Canfield, Ohio, Bonnie Mikanik of Boardman, Ohio and Vicki (Robert) Elwell of Georgia.

A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Terri Jean (Brenner) Tobin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.