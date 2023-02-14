NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, February 10, 2023, Teresa Lynn Storey, age 40 of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away, unexpectedly.

She was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania in September 1982 to George Lee Young and Cathy Lynn (Hedglin) Coyler.

Teresa is survived by her beloved son, Jaymeson, age six; brothers, Jeremy A. (Elizabeth) Young of Mt. Grove, Missouri and Robert (April McMichael) Hedglin of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Besides her parents, Teresa was also preceded in death by her older brother, Jason Lee Young, Sr.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

