EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, October 14, 2022, Ted Allen Taus, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in East Palestine, Ohio.

He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 17, 1958 to Russell and Dorothy (Davis) Taus.

Ted graduated in 1975 from East Palestine High School.

He spent his career in jewelry sales. He is retired from Kings Jewelry Stores.

Ted was a kind and generous person. During the summer months, you could always find him mowing his lawn and the lawns of his neighbors. He also enjoyed watching Jeopardy every single night with his dog, Brandy, by his side. Ted saved Brandy after another car hit her on the freeway. He stopped, wrapped her up in his warm coat and took her home and cared for her until she was well again. These two were inseparable but above everything else, Ted loved being with his family. That is what brought him the most happiness, spending time with his loved ones.



He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Taus; daughter, Jamie Michele Hostetter and husband, Eddie; sons, Jason and Johnathon Taus; stepdaughter, Amber Lloyd and husband, Adam; stepsons, Seth Lloyd and Joshua Ortiz; grandchildren, Ryder, Logan and Piper Hostetter and lastly his sweet puppy, Brandy.

Besides his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Taus.

Services will be held at the First United Presbyterian Church, 109 Walnut Street, East Palestine, Ohio on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

“He will be missed but never forgotten.”

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

