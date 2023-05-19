YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Taneshea Lynn Eli, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Neesh’s life would seem short to many but to those of us who were blessed to know her-understand the imprint she left on our hearts.

She was born November 10, 1985 in Salem, Oregon to Darrell Eli and Kimberly Langley Anastos.

She was employed as a server in the hospitality industry for many years.

Neesh lived her life to the fullest. She was someone who loved with her whole heart and she would help anyone that was in need. Her greatest love and who brought her the most joy in life was her beloved son, Landon and her dogs, Cowboy, Zeke and Duckie.

Neesh was an honest soul who always spoke her truth. She was fearless and she was a joy to be around. She lit up a room with her upbeat personality and beautiful smile. Animals held a special place in her heart, it didn’t matter if the animal was big or small-she would do whatever she could to take care of it. She had a great sense of humor and a love of music. If you asked her, she would say she preferred animals to humans any day of the week.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Landon Eli of Boardman; mother and stepfather, Paul and Kim Anastos Boardman; father, Darrell Eli of Oregon; grandfather, Calvin Langley of Washington; uncles, Kerry Langley of Youngstown and Mike Langley of Washington; aunt, Jaala Langley and cousins, Alyssa York of Washington and Isaac Langley of Washington.

Taneshea was preceded in death by her brother, Coty Eli; grandmother, Linda Langley and grandmother, Faye Eli.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

