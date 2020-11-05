Tammy L. Underwood, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 1, 2020, Tammy L. Underwood, age 44, of Youngstown passed at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on July 31, 1976 to David and Josephine (Liptak) McComb.

Besides her father, David, Tammy is also survived by her beloved children, Alexis (fiancé, Ron Helle) Underwood of Girard, Ohio and Cory Underwood; granddaughter, Bella Hele at home; former spouse, Patrick Underwood of Struthers, Ohio; brother, Joseph McComb of Indiana; niece, Tiana McComb; nephews, Donovan McComb and Ryan McComb and aunts, Donna, Kathy and Peggy.

Besides her mother, Josephine, Tammy was also preceded in death by her brother, David McComb, Jr.

Arrangements are incomplete. Please check back for further details.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Make a donation, share a memory and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tammy L. Underwood, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: