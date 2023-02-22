WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, February 19, 2023, Tammy Jo Gray, age 50, of Washington, Pennsylvania, died at Danridge’s Burgundi Manor in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on September 8, 1972 to Evelyn Holmes.

Tammy is survived by her daughters, Casey Cole and Chelsey (Denzell Jones) Gray; grandchildren, Jesse McMasters, Jr. and Celyna Jones, all of Washington, Pennsylvania; sister, Amy Williams of Taylorstown, Pennsylvania and her dog, “her baby,” Dixie.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories, send condolences or make a donation on Tammy’s obituary page by visiting crematepa.com.

