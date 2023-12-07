NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, November 27, 2023, Tammy Jane Haag passed away peacefully surrounded by her family after a courageous two and half year battle with glioblastoma.

She was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on August 23, 1963, to Clayton Leroy Parliament and Betty Jo (Camp) Lewis.

Tammy was a graduate of Columbiana High School and was employed as a paraprofessional in the public school system.

She was very talented person who endeavored to keep herself busy with crafts, crocheting, knitting and quilting. In their free time, Tammy and her husband, George, loved to travel in their camper.

She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Terri Lewis.

She is survived by her husband, George Haag; children, Austin (Erika) Haag of Canfield, Rebecca (Justin) Baker of North Lima and Kristin Haag of Livonia, Michigan; her parents, Betty Jo and Ralph Lewis; seven grandchildren; sisters, Rebecca (Todd) Barnes, Kimberly Roberts and Carol (John) Hill and brothers, Dan(Amy) Parliament, Jeff Lewis and Ralph Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of Tammy’s favorite charities such as the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tammy believed in supporting charities to help individuals who were less fortunate than herself.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

