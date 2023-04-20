WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Ann Richards of Warren, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, following an extended illness after a two year battle with lung cancer and Covid.

She was born in Niles, Michigan to the late Frederick James Turner and Sally Ann Turner.

After earning a degree in business she went on to work in the medical field as a transcriptionist for 30 years before retiring.

Tammy was a friend to all and she had a heart of gold. She loved sitting on the porch with her fiancé, Richie and chatting with her neighbors, Kenny, Sandy, Joe and Jake, along with many others on her street. She also enjoyed watching the Steelers with Richie and having coffee and donuts with her brother, Randy, with whom she was extremely close. Spending time with her best friend, her baby girl and her grandchildren who she was so proud of.

Tammy was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Sally and her brothers, Freddy and Bill Turner.

She leaves to honor her memory, her fiancé, Richard Egan and his son, Tyler of Polk, Pennsylvania; daughter, Stephanie McConahy and her husband, Frank McConahy, Jr., of Cortland, Ohio, along with their three children, Isaac, Camden and Charlee; son, Todd Turner and his children; sisters, Lisa Turner and her partner, Jay and Linda Turner and her partner, Jake and brother, Randy Turner. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbors.

Per Tammy’s request there are no services. There will be a memorial picnic in the summer for family and close friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

