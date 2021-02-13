Tamera Ellen Dotson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamera Ellen Dotson, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 10, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 7, 1959 in Bartow, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Leonard West and Sue (Ervin) West.

On March 21, 1977, she married Timothy F. “Pappy” Dotson and they spent the next 42 years together until his passing in June of 2020.



Tamera previously worked as a caretaker in a nursing home. Her main focus and source of pride was her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her son, Timothy (Veronica) Dotson of Liberty, Ohio; son, Jonathan (Rachel) Dotson of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Ashley (Fred) Wilkinson of Canton, Ohio; son, Kristoffer Dotson of Brookfield, Ohio; mother, Sue West of Painesville, Ohio; sister, Lori Fedarko of Lakewood, Ohio as well as her nine beloved grandchildren, Dustin, Dewy, Skylar, Addison, Logan, Noah, Bentley, Hannah and Delilah.



She was preceded in death by her father and husband, Timothy F. “Pappy” Dotson.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Tamera Ellen Dotson, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.