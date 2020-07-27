Tamara Jo Kotouch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tamara Jo Kotouch, 52, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home.

She was born August 3, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert A. and Kathleen (Grey) Kotouch.

Tamara was retired from Cracker Barrel.

She was a 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She loved coloring, makeup and everything else beauty related. She was also an animal lover.

She is survived by her mother, Kathleen; her daughter, Victoria Harman; her brother, Eric (Angela) Kotouch; her sister-in-law, Heather Kotouch; her nephews, Christian, Robert and Andrew; her niece, Colleen and her granddaughters, Ammie (Jay) Sprowls and Kaytlynne Littke, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her partner, Donald Harman; her father, Robert A.; her brother, Robert C; her maternal grandparents, Cecil and Edna Grey and her paternal grandparents, Paul and Jean Kotouch.

There will be no calling hours as she wished.

