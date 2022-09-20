WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Suzanne Regich, passed away into eternal rest on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the age of 82.

She was born to Charles and Josephine Esau on August 18, 1940 in Warren, Ohio. After her father’s death, she was raised by her stepfather, John George, who loved her dearly.

Suzanne graduated from Harding High School.

She married the love of her life, Frank Regich on July 1, 1965 and they were married for 41 wonderful years. After her marriage, she and Frank made their home in Las Vegas, Nevada. They lived in Nevada over 30 years and she considered Las Vegas her home.

In her free time, Suzanne enjoyed arts and crafts, traveling, shopping and spending time at the beach whenever she could. One of her passions in life, was dancing. Once she started to dance, she could dance the night away. She was someone who loved life and lived it to the fullest. Above all things, Suzanne loved her family. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them and they all loved her in return.

Suzanne will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind. Our hearts are broken by this loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.

Suzanne is survived by her children, Cheryl Cross of Niles Ohio and Frank Regich of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Sean Cross of Las Vegas, Nevada, Amber Regich of Las Vegas, Nevada, Alexis Hechtman of Niles, Ohio, Anthony Goody of Niles, Ohio and Xandria Hechtman of Niles, Ohio; sister, Rose George of Henderson, Nevada and John George of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arrangements by Cremation and Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.